3 landlocked countries to patronise Lekki Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that Chad, Mali and Niger Republic have indicated interest to route their impprts through the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos. Managing Director of the Authority, Mohammed Bello- Koko, disclosed this at the weekend, noting that the commencement of port operations would make Nigeria recover transit cargoes lost to neighboring countries. According to him, by September 15, Lekki deep seaport would have completed the installation of its equipment.

Bello-Koko stressed that the Authority, with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), were working on affordable tariffs for land-locked transit cargoes that would be imported into Nigeria when the deep seaport becomes operational. He said: “Niger Republic as a country formerly imports their cargoes through NIgeria Ports.

Mali is also interested and there are entities of neighboring countries that are interested in bringing in their cargoes, but ours is to reach out as far as possible. “We can say the port is ready by 15th of September, however, this is the first time in a long time that a new port will be set up in Nigeria.

A port with different system, different IT deployment that we don’t have currently in Nigeria will be at Lekki. No port currently in Nigeria has a Ship-To-Shore Crane. “Their IT system has minimal human interaction that you will do your clearance, other clearance processes from your office and finishes everything; containers will be identified, using digital information system. “From 16th of September, they will start dry runs and testing. They are recruiting and probably have finished recruiting Nigerians that will work there and they need to train them on how to use the cranes and how to use the digital system, clearing system and all that and that take a lot of time, so from our interactions with them, as far as we are concerned, Lekki deep seaport is ready we are there when two vessels bring in the cranes and others.

The managing director explained that the marine services would be provided by NPA, adding that pilot cutters and mooring boats would be provided. He noted that the Federal Government, a few weeks ago, approved and designated Lekki deep seaport as a port of destination, adding that the marine equipment needed to start operation were already at the port, stressing that when the port begins full operation, it would also reduce congestion at the Tin-Can Island and Apapa port. Bello-Koko noted that the deep seaport would start full operation before the year runs out and would reduce congestion at Apapa and Tin can. The managing director said that the port would receive bigger vessels that never berth in the country before.

 

