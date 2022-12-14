News

3-month Imprisonment: Court reverses order against IGP

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

A federal high court in Abuja has set aside its order committing Usman Baba, inspector-general (IG) of police, to three-month imprisonment for contempt.

 

 

The court had on November 29 sentenced the IGP to three months in prison for disobeying a court order.

 

 

 

Mobolaji Olajuwon, the presiding judge, convicted the IGP following a suit filed by Patrick Okoli, a former police officer, who claims he was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian police force.

 

 

 

But the same judge, in a ruling on Wednesday, held that there was evidence before her court that the IGP has substantially complied with the court’s earlier order directing the reinstatement of an officer, Patrick Okoli, who was compulsorily retired.

 

 

 

Justice Olajuwon held that in view of the development, the application by the IGP, seeking the vacation of the committal order is worthy of sympathetic consideration.

 

 

 

Olajuwon said: “In view of the substantial compliance with the order of the court and the assurance of ensuring full compliance, the order commuting the applicant, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, is hereby set aside.”

 

 

 

Okoli was compulsorily retired in 1992 while serving in the Bauchi State Command as a Chief Superintendent of Police by the Police Council (now Police Service Commission, which claimed to have acted under Decree 17 of 1984, a decision the court voided in the October 2011 judgment.

 

 

 

Reacting to the latest verdict, Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the ruling was a testament to Baba’s innocence and respect for rule of law.

 

 

 

Adejobi said: “Today’s verdict proves the innocence of the IGP, Usman Baba, and his and the NPF’s respect for the rule of law. We will, however, release an official statement soon.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reporter

