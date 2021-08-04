Metro & Crime

3 more abducted Bethel students found in Kaduna  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Three more abducted students of the Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Kaduna State have been found.

The three students (all male) were found by troops at the Kankumi forest general area in Chikun Local Government Area, where they were abandoned by their abductors.

Although the police or school management are yet to confirm the development, locals told ‘Channels Television’ that the three students had escaped from the bandits.

After being kidnapped from their school on July 8, they were reportedly re-kidnapped by another group of bandits while wandering inside the forest.

The second set of bandits were said to have renegotiated and collected a ransom from the parents of the three students, after which they dumped them inside the forest before they were found by troops.

The students have now been debriefed by the military, and will be handed over to the school authorities soon.

Its been nearly a month since 121 students of the school were abducted from their hotels by bandits, after which the bandits demanded a ransom of ₦60 million for the release of the students.

While it is not clear what agreements have been reached, the students have been trickling in, in small groups.

On July 25, 28 students were found inside the Tsoho Gaya Forest in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Armed kidnappings for ransom along highways, and from homes and businesses now make almost daily newspaper headlines in Africa’s most populous country.

But mass school abductions have soared this year, with almost 1,000 students kidnapped, according to UNICEF.

Most are released after negotiations but many are still being held in forest hideouts like the Bethel pupils.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Save us from Abia govt touts, motorcyclists beg NURTW

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Commercial motorcyclists otherwise called Okada riders in Aba, Abia State have appealed to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to rescue them from illegal extortion by officials of the state Ministry of Transport. Making the appeal, the motorcyclists said the extortion affected almost all their units in areas they were permitted to operate […]
Metro & Crime

Truck kills three on motorcycle in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three persons on a motorcycle were crushed to death on Sunday night by a truck around Ago Oko in Abeokuta. Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen. Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 8 p.m. The TRACE spokesman stated that the rider of the […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo tops Lassa fever cases in Nigeria, records over 80 deaths

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Despite the fatalities and scare caused by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Lassa fever has in 2020 killed more people in Ondo State. According to records, 18% fatalities were recorded from the total reported cases of Lassa fever in the state when compared to the less than 1% of COVID-19 related deaths in the state. Disclosing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica