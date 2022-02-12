News Top Stories

3 Nigerian siblings in the US Army

The Odocha siblings in the United States of America Army are sources of surprise to those who have come across their story. These diligent officers are Lt. Tochi Odocha, Capt. Kelechi OdochaandLt. ChiomaOdocha, the only female among the lot.

The Odochas, who are residents of the US, are originally from Imo State, Nigeria. Their father, Dr Odocha, is a transplant surgeon (liver/kidney) and former Chief of Transplants at Howard University, Washington, DC. The picture of the Odochas got many excited, while it kept others wondering what attracted the amazing siblings to a career in the military, when it hit the cyberspace. Interestingly, according to close associates of the family, the Odochas are driven by the passion to truly serve. This means they will literally be deploying their all strength, power and intellect in their chosen career and in the service of the US.

 

