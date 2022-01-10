3 officers die as speeding police vehicle crashes into drainage

At least three police officers reportedly died in an accident that occurred along Kubwa-Zuba Expressway, opposite popular Gwarinpa Estate in Abuja.

It was learnt that the accident involved men of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigerian Police.

A witness account said the accident occurred when one of the tyres of the speeding police vehicle burst and the Toyota Hilux van suddenly veered off the road and landed in a drainage, where three officers among the occupants died instantly, leaving others seriously injured.

“I was about crossing to the next lane when the police escort van on speed suddenly lost control and crashed into the drainage,” the witness recounted.

Another witness said that the officers were escorts who were heading to Kaduna for a special assignment.

Officials of the Kubwa unit command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrived the scene and evacuated the bodies to an undisclosed hospital.

The spokesperson of FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the tragic incident, describing it as sad and unfortunate.

Adeh, however, said she did not know the number of casualties involved in the accident.

“It is really sad we lost our officers,” Adeh told the media.

