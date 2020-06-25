3 Oyo Exco members test positive for COVID-19

…as Osun records 7 fresh cases

Three members of the Oyo State Executive Council have tested positive for coronavirus pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed.

Makinde, who made the disclosure yesterday on his personal Facebook account, said that two of the tests were inconclusive as they would be retested.

He said: “Earlier today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council (EXCO).

“Sadly, three tests came back positive and two were inconclusive so they will need to be retested.

“The EXCO members have been contacted and contact tracing has begun. Also, their offices have been closed and will be decontaminated.

“Let me reiterate that COVID-19 is still very much with us. That we are taking steps to reopen the economy does not mean that the virus has disappeared.

“We must each take actions to protect ourselves and our families. We must each own our actions and take preventive measures which include washing our hands with soap and water, wearing face masks whenever we are with other people and maintaining proper social distancing from others.

“We also must not forget the various advisories the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has issued regarding what to eat to boost our immune systems. Sometimes, even after following all directives, we may still get the virus. When this happens, we need to have our bodies ready to fight this disease.

“We all join in prayer for our colleagues who have come down with the coronavirus and wish them a speedy recovery.”

Also, the Osun State yesterday confirmed seven new cases in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who made this known yesterday in a statement, revealed that all the new cases had contact with the state’s previous cases.

He said: “Recall that last Sunday I said that the Surveillance Unit of the state’s COVID-19 Team had lined up contacts for tracing. Our massive and comprehensive contact tracing gave rise to the discovery of the new cases.

“Rest assured, what we are dealing with in our state has no semblance of community transmission. But our people must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission. They must in addition to all other precautionary measures use their face Masks always.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Wednesday, June 24, is 18.”

