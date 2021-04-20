News

3 persons shot in kidnap attempt in Osun – Police

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Police Command in Osun State yesterday said three persons were shot during a failed kidnapping attempt at Koka Village in Ibokun Local Government Area on Sunday.

 

Spokesperson for the command in a statement, SP Yemisi Opalola, said suspected hoodlums armed with guns, invaded Koka Village at about 11:45p.m. on Sunday to kidnap residents.

 

Opalola, however, said residents and hunters of the community were able to mobilise and engage the hoodlums in a gun battle, thereby aborting the kidnap operation.

 

She said: “At about 11:45p.m. on Sunday, unidentified hoodlums attacked Koka Village in Ibokun Local Government Area and attempted to abduct some villagers.

“Consequently, villagers and hunters mobilised and engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and librated themselves.

 

Three villagers and hunters, however, sustained bullet wounds during the rescue operation. “The injured victims are receiving treatment at the State Hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo and they are responding to treatment.

 

“The police have, however, drafted officers to join the locals to carry out a cordon and search operation in the area. Efforts are also ongoing to apprehend the fleeing culprits.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rebuild Nigeria Group hosts Valentine Ozigbo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading Anambra gubernatorial aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, last Sunday, July 5, hosted a consultative meeting with members of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, a political group known for its massive grassroots structure in all 21 local government areas of Anambra State. The meeting was held at the residence […]
News

Six injured as auto crash claims 4 persons in Niger

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

• Police confirm 4 dead in Asaba apartment The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Niger State Sector Command, yesterday confirmed the death of four persons in an accident that occurred on Lambata – Minna road. This emerged on a day the Delta State Police Command also confirmed recovery of the bodies of four persons found […]
News

A’Ibom community flays govt over acquisition of land for plantation

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The people of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have expressed their misgivings over the acquisition of their land by the state government for the coconut refinery. The community which lamented the sitting of the refinery project that has taken a large expanse of their land in the riverine community, including Eastern […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica