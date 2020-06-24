3 rescued, unknown number missing in fresh Lagos boat mishap 

*17-year-old flood victim’s body found

Muritala Ayinla

An unknown number of passengers are feared drowned in Lagos after a boat capsized around Lekki waterways on Tuesday.

This was even as as the body of the 17- year-old girl, simply identified as Aishat, was also found on the same day.

Although the exact number of the passengers onboard the boat could not be verified as at the time of filling this report, but officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), confirmed one passenger missing while three others were rescued from the ill-fated craft.

Confirming the two tragic incidents, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said that the boat mishap occurred at Lekki Shoreline, Ladipo Ladinwo Close,Lekki Phase 2.

He said: “On arrival at the incident scene, information gathered was that four adult males on a local boat expedition were inside a boat which capsized around 16:30hrs due to water turbulence.

“The quick collaborative effort of responders in the area were able to rescue three of them alive while one person is still missing.”

It was learnt that the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako; Managing Director of LASWA, Mr Emmannuel Damilola, General Manager, Lagos Building Control Agency, Mrs Bisola Kosegbe were on ground for the rescue effort.

He added that the rescued victims were provided with medical care and released by the Bravo Team of LASEMA.

On the flood tragedy, Osanyintolu said that the teenager girl was swept away by flood waters which submerged the canal along Alapafuja Close linking Bank Olemoh in Surulere as a result of persistent rainfall a few days ago.

Osanyintolu, however, said that her dead body was later discovered at Onilegogoro Canal in Surulere around 8:30 a.m.on Tuesday and was buried by the community members beside the canal at Onilegogoro in Surulere.

He added that LRT and community members had earlier searched for her body through the adjoining canals but to no avail.

