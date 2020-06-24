Metro & Crime

3 rescued, unknown number missing in fresh Lagos boat mishap 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*17-year-old flood victim’s body found

Muritala Ayinla

An unknown number of passengers are feared drowned in Lagos after a boat capsized around Lekki waterways on Tuesday.
This was even as as the body of the 17- year-old girl, simply identified as Aishat, was also found on the same day.
Although the exact number of the passengers onboard the boat could not be verified as at the time of filling this report, but officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), confirmed one passenger missing while three others were rescued from the ill-fated craft.
Confirming the two tragic incidents, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said that the boat mishap occurred at Lekki Shoreline, Ladipo Ladinwo Close,Lekki Phase 2.
He said: “On arrival at the incident scene, information gathered was that four adult males on a local boat expedition were inside a boat which capsized around 16:30hrs due to water turbulence.
“The quick collaborative effort of responders in the area were able to rescue three of them alive while one person is still missing.”
It was learnt that the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako; Managing Director of LASWA, Mr Emmannuel Damilola, General Manager, Lagos Building Control Agency, Mrs Bisola Kosegbe were on ground for the rescue effort.
He added that the rescued victims were provided with medical care and released by the Bravo Team of LASEMA.
On the flood tragedy, Osanyintolu said that the teenager girl was swept away by flood waters which submerged the canal along Alapafuja Close linking Bank Olemoh in Surulere as a result of persistent rainfall a few days ago.
Osanyintolu, however, said that her dead body was later discovered at Onilegogoro Canal in Surulere around 8:30 a.m.on Tuesday and was buried by the community members beside the canal at Onilegogoro in Surulere.
He added that LRT and community members had earlier searched for her body through the adjoining canals but to no avail.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Early morning fire razes Benin’s Oba Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  The popular Oba Market in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has been razed. The fire, which burnt almost all the massive market, according to witnesses, started around 12:05 a.m. Monday and raged till 6 a.m., before it was put out by a team of fire fighters. It was learnt that there was no […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi shuts down courts as Ebonyi records 1st COVID-19 death

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says judiciary workers should go for testing Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has ordered that all courts in the state be shut down immediately. The governor gave the directive on Friday, in a broadcast to residents, and also ordered all judiciary staff in the state to immediately proceed for COVID-19 tests. He further announced […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: 13 more lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. The spokesperson of the Imo State COVID 19 Task Force, Chinedu Iwuala confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: