3 robbers to die by hanging in Ondo

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, yesterday sentenced three persons to death after convicting them of armed robbery. The robbers, Ikechukwu Chukwu, Obieze Sylvanus and Chidiebere Obi, were arraigned on a seven-count charge bothering on conspiracy and armed robbery. In 2017, the robbers were accused of raiding 11 houses during one of their operations as well as terrorising residents around Isolo axis and Adegbola area of Akure.

Luck ran out on them where they were sharing their loot at an uncompleted building when men of the disbanded SARS swooped on them and arrested them. The Prosecution led by State Chief Legal Officer, Bunmi Koyenikan, called eight witnesses including some victims of the gang.

In his judgment, Justice William Lamide, found the three accused guilty on the seven-count. Justice Olamide convicted the three traders based on their confessional statements and testimonies of their victims. He sentenced them to seven years imprisonment for conspiracy and death by hanging for armed robbery.

Senate to FG: Prioritize rehabilitation of Eastern Rail Corridor

The Senate, yesterday, urged the Executive arm of government to prioritize the commencement of the rehabilitation and concession agreement for the Eastern Rail Corridor.   The Senate made this resolution while considering a motion on "urgent need to resuscitate and reactivate the rehabilitation and concession of the Eastern Rail Line Project."
Roger Stone: Critics blast Trump for commuting ex-adviser's jail term

  Leading Democrats have condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to commute the prison sentence of his former adviser and friend Roger Stone. Presidential contender Joe Biden's spokesman accused Trump of abuse of power and "laying waste" to US values. The move – sparing Stone from jail but not a pardon – came just after
We spent N3.4bn spent on approved trainings, says suspended NSITF MD

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun has said the N3.4 billion alleged by the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige to have been spent on "non existent training" by his management was spent on approved trainings from 2017 to 2019.   Somefun also accused the minister

