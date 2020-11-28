3 robbers to die by hanging in Ondo

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, yesterday sentenced three persons to death after convicting them of armed robbery. The robbers, Ikechukwu Chukwu, Obieze Sylvanus and Chidiebere Obi, were arraigned on a seven-count charge bothering on conspiracy and armed robbery. In 2017, the robbers were accused of raiding 11 houses during one of their operations as well as terrorising residents around Isolo axis and Adegbola area of Akure.

Luck ran out on them where they were sharing their loot at an uncompleted building when men of the disbanded SARS swooped on them and arrested them. The Prosecution led by State Chief Legal Officer, Bunmi Koyenikan, called eight witnesses including some victims of the gang.

In his judgment, Justice William Lamide, found the three accused guilty on the seven-count. Justice Olamide convicted the three traders based on their confessional statements and testimonies of their victims. He sentenced them to seven years imprisonment for conspiracy and death by hanging for armed robbery.

Like this: Like Loading...