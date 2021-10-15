3 Seminarians abducted in Kaduna, released after N15m ransom

The three Seminarians kidnapped from their school in Kaduna State on Monday night has been released by their abductors. This was disclosed to newsmen in a message by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan. On Monday, three Seminarians of Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, were abducted from their school at about 10 pm.

Six others were seriously injured when the bandits invaded the school and are receiving treatment at a hospital in the area. Following the abduction, the kidnappers had demanded the sum of N50M, however the school authority was silent on whether ransom was paid before the three victims were released.

But a source in the area volunteered that N15M was paid to the kidnappers to facilitate the release of the students. The source said, the kidnappers demanded for N50M, but we heard that only N15M was paid. “You know there is no way they will come and kidnap the people and hand them over like that without any payment. We are happy they are back,” he said. The Chancellor had called for prayers for the release of the students and also for others that were still in captivity across the country.

