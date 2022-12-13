Metro & Crime

3 sentenced to death over rape, murder of 300L UNILORIN student

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Three of the eight accused persons alleged to have raped and murdered a 24-year-old 300 level student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Blessing Omowumi on June 2, 2021 have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging.

While one of them bagged life imprisonment, two were sentenced to three years jail term each, even as three of the accused were let off the hook having been discharged by the court.

The suspects are Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin (aka Jacklord), Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib (aka Easy), Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed (Rashworld), Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Adebayo (aka Bashman) and Akande Taiye Oladoja.

They were brought before the court by the Kwara State Government in suit No KWS/33c/c/2021 on 11 counts bordering on armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and rape.

In the judgment made by Justice Ibrahim Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on Tuesday, the trio were found guilty of culpable homicide punishable with death, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to murder

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct 32 persons in Ondo, police rescue two

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

…say only 11 persons abducted   No fewer than 32 persons were over the weekend abducted by gunmen in Ondo State. The victims were said to be returning from Benin City, Edo State after attending a burial ceremony. The police has however said it have rescued two of the victims. It was gathered that the […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Delta school, kidnap three teachers

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Armed men in military uniform yesterday invaded Ohorhe Secondary School at Ohorhe town in Uvwie Local Government of Delta State and abducted three teachers. The bandits stormed the school premises in a Toyota Highlander, went to the staffroom and abducted the three teachers. An official of the school, who refused to disclose her name, said […]
Metro & Crime

Military bombards A’Ibom community to flush out criminal elements

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A combined military operation has commenced to flush out criminal elements in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom following the recent spate of attacks on security operatives in the area. Essien Udim, the council area of the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has been under siege for sometime now by criminal […]

