3 sentenced to death over rape, murder of 300L UNILORIN student

Three of the eight accused persons alleged to have raped and murdered a 24-year-old 300 level student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Blessing Omowumi on June 2, 2021 have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging.

While one of them bagged life imprisonment, two were sentenced to three years jail term each, even as three of the accused were let off the hook having been discharged by the court.

The suspects are Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin (aka Jacklord), Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib (aka Easy), Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed (Rashworld), Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Adebayo (aka Bashman) and Akande Taiye Oladoja.

They were brought before the court by the Kwara State Government in suit No KWS/33c/c/2021 on 11 counts bordering on armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and rape.

In the judgment made by Justice Ibrahim Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on Tuesday, the trio were found guilty of culpable homicide punishable with death, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to murder

