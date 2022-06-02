3 ships with petrol waiting to berth at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said three ships that arrived at the ports were waiting to berth with petrol. NPA in its ‘Daily Shipping Position’ said that another 19 ships at the ports were discharging fuel, bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk sugar and frozen fish. It added that other ships were discharging bulk fertilizer, steam coal and butane gas. Meanwhile, 21 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected from June 1 to June 14. The ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port complex. It said the ships contain general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat, truck, bulk gypsum, automation gasoline and petrol and butane gas.
Related Articles
#EndSARS: Murdered policemen are fathers, husbands, uncles –Bereaved children
Some family members of policemen attached to the Lagos State Command, who lost their loved ones and those who were mained during the #End- SARS protests which rocked some parts of the state recently said the ugly incident would linger in their memories for a long time. The law enforcement officers came under attack […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
3.3m COVID-19 vaccines, others’ll save lives –President, MasterCard Foundation
Over three million Johnson and Johnson (J&J) doses of COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the MasterCard Foundation and the Africa CDC through the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative has been delivered in the country. The allocated 3,326,400 J&J brand of vaccines arrived at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, this week has been […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Festac 77 child dancer to deliver inaugural lecture
Friends, colleagues and students of Jeleel Olasunkanmi Ojuade, a professor of Dance Studies at the Performing Arts Department, Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria are upbeat as he is set to deliver the University’s 208th inaugural lecture. The lecture is titled; ‘Dance is Life, Life is Dance: A Cyclical Nature of Man […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)