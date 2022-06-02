News

3 ships with petrol waiting to berth at Lagos ports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said three ships that arrived at the ports were waiting to berth with petrol. NPA in its ‘Daily Shipping Position’ said that another 19 ships at the ports were discharging fuel, bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk sugar and frozen fish. It added that other ships were discharging bulk fertilizer, steam coal and butane gas. Meanwhile, 21 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected from June 1 to June 14. The ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port complex. It said the ships contain general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat, truck, bulk gypsum, automation gasoline and petrol and butane gas.

 

Our Reporters

