3-storey school building collapses in Lagos

There was anxiety at Ile- Epo area of Iyana Ejibo as a three-storey building belonging to Excel College, Ejigbo, collapsed. For nearly an hour residents and neighbours made frantic search through the rubbles of the ill-fated building located at 15, Ansar-ud-Deen, Ile Epo Bus Stop, Iyana Ejigbo to ascertain if no one was trapped in the building. But it was learnt that nobody was trapped in the building as the school was said to presently COVID-19 induced locked down.

The conjoined twin three-storey building caved in at about 8:15am which led to a serious confusion in the neighbourhood before the emergency agencies were alerted. It was gathered that the collapsed portion which was attributed to “visible distress”, has seriously affected the second wing, which has visible cracks on the walls, pillars and decking of the second portion.

Speaking on the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Demi Oke-Osanyintolu said that available information from school officials revealed that the collapsed building had previously shown signs of distress, saying that the school authority was planning to renovate and refortify the collapsed structure.

He said: “Situation report regarding the collapsed building at Excel College, located at 15, Ansar-ud-Deen Street, Ile Epo Bus Stop, Ejigbo, has it that upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a three-storey building (Excel College) at the aforementioned address had collapsed. “Distress calls received established that the building collapsed at about 8:15am.

“Information gathered from some officials of the school revealed that the building had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate and refortify the structure.

“The three-storey building has two wings conjoined; the wing that collapsed has seriously affected the second wing as visible cracks can be seen on the walls, pillars and decking. “Fortunately, nobody was trapped, no injuries and no fatality has been recorded.”

