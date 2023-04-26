3 UNILORIN Students Win $7,500 ISAG Travel Grant

Three students of the Department of Animal Production, Faculty of Agriculture, Universi – ty of Ilorin (UNILORIN), have won travel grants worth $2,500 each from the International Society for Animal Genetics (ISAG).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the grant is to enable the recipients attend the 39th International Conference of the society slated for July 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to the university’s bulletin issued in Ilorin on Monday, the supervisor of the students, Dr Foluke Sola-Ojo, said that an aspect of the student project won the award for presentation at the conference, adding that the students will be celebrated during the opening ceremony of the event.

Sola-Ojo said two of the awardees, Yusuf Akinkunmi and Abubakar Atolagbe, are Ph.D students, while the third, Owolabi Ayodele, is a newly graduating student.

“Akinkunmi’s award winning abstract is entitled ‘Genetic Diversity and Relationship between Nigerian Muscovy Duck Populations Using the Mitochondria Cytochrome b gene’, while Atolagbe’s abstract is entitled ‘Genetic Diversity in Nigeria Laughing Dove Population Using the Mitochondria Cytochrome C Oxidase gene.”