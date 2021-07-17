News

3 yahoo-yahoo boys jailed in Kwara

Three persons arrested by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, for offences bordering on cybercrime have been sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000 each by a Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The convicts, Ojo David Oluwatosin, Oreoluwa Ayub and Adetoyi Sodiiq, who were arraigned before Justice Mohammed Sanni on separate counts on July 16, 2021, pleaded guilty to their charges.

The charge against Ojo reads: “That you, Ojo David Oluwatosin (alias Steve Puliam) sometime in in March, 2020 at Ado Ekiti, within the judicial division of the Federal High Court, did fraudulently impersonate one Steve Puliam with the intent to obtain money from one Liza Weaver who chatted vide your email; puliamsteve@ gmail.com after superimposing another male picture and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22(2) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition prevention Etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the sameA ct.”

