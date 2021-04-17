Arts & Entertainments

3-year-old dies after mother absconded with N3m donated for her brain surgery

A lady identified as Nymart Jamal has revealed how a three -yearold Nigerian girl died after her mother absconded with N3m donated to the young girl for her surgery. Jamal took to her Facebook page on Thursday to reveal that the donor refused to pay the money to the NGO’S account due to undisclosed reasons but requested paying to the mother of the sick child’s account.

Unfortunately, the mother ran away with the N3m donat-ed for her daughter’s brain surgery, leaving the poor girl to the cold hands of death. “Last month we had a case of a three year old girl with a brain tumor who needed N3m for surgery. A donor insisted on paying the money to the account of the mother, stating that he’s not comfortable with NGOs.

We initially wanted him to pay directly to the hospital, but that was not possible because 80% of the medical materials needed for the surgery have to been bought outside the hospital. Eventually, the donor credited the mother’s account and the mother absconded with the N3m. Sadly, the child died this morning. Rest In Peace Ada”, she wrote. The post had several Facebook users criticising the cold behaviour of the mother towards her ailing child.

