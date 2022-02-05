3 years after, Ethiopian Airlines returns B737 Max 8 aircraft to the skies

Ethiopian Airlines during the week returned B737 Max 8 to the skies amidst fanfare with a number of important dignitaries that included government officials, Boeing and the airline’s executives onboard along US ambassador, Geeta Pasi. This is coming after three years when B737 Max aircraft was grounded by the airline following the fatal crash near the town of Bishoftu on March 10 2019, resulting in the death of 157 people onboard. The aircraft which crashed landed six minutes after takeoff triggered global outrage especially given a similar crash in Indonesia five months earlier which left 189 people onboard.

This lead to the grounding of the aircraft globally. The flight was initially set to head to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, but bad weather forced a route change to a fourhour “scenic flight” in Ethiopian airspace. The trip involved passing near Mount Zuqualla, an extinct volcano, on the way towards the Bale Mountains before returning to Addis Ababa. Speaking on the return of the B737 MAX to service, Ethiopian Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “Safety is the top most priority at Ethiopian Airlines and it guides every decision we make and all actions we take.

It is in line with this guiding principle that we are now returning the B737 MAX to service not only after the recertification by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), EASA of Europe, Transport Canada, CAAC, ECAA and other regulatory bodies but also after the fleet type’s return to service by 36 airlines around the world. ‘‘In line with our initially stated commitment to become among the last airlines to return the B737 MAX, we have taken enough time to monitor the design modification work and the more than 20 months of rigorous recertification process and we have ensured that our pilots, engineers, aircraft technicians and cabin crew are confident on the safety of the fleet.

The airline’s confidence is further showcased by flying the top executives and the board chairman and other top government officials on the first flight.” The B737 MAX has accumulated more than 349,000 commercial flights and close to 900,000 total flight hours since the resumption of its operation a year ago. Ethiopian Airlines always follows rigorous and comprehensive processes to ensure that every plane in the sky is safe. The airline always prioritizes passengers’ safety and is confident that its customers will enjoy the onboard safety and comfort that it has been known for. Ethiopian Airlines has four B737 MAX in its fleet and 25 on order, some of which it will take delivery of in 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...