3 years after, wanted kidnap kingpin arrested in Calabar

Three years after being declared wanted for his notorious criminal activities, a suspected kidnap kingpin, Kufre Ekpo Etim (aka Romance) has been arrested by the Police in Cala- bar, the Cross River State capital.

New Telegraph learnt that Etim, known for kidnapping and robbery for about five years now, was arrested on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, by an undercover team from Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad (Dragon Squad), a tactical unit of the police in Cross River. Findings revealed that Ro- mance, has been terrorising the Calabar metropolis (South and Municipal) and its environs and some parts of Akwa Ibom State.

The suspect was said to be the brain behind a number of killings of kidnap victims, even after collecting ransom, including some medical doctors, lecturers, especially from the University of Calabar (UNICAL), a businesswoman (Mrs Abomina) and has confessed to being behind the hostage taking of the wife of Mr. Judex Okoro, correspondent of Sun newspaper last year he ran out of luck on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Dragon Squad led by SP Ogini Chukwuma behind the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), following a tip from an anonymous source.

A security source said Etim has been on the government and police wanted list for three years.

The source who pleaded anonymity said Romance was apprehended after a gun duel which left him incapacitated, while his gang members escaped. Confirming the arrest in a telephone call on Tuesday evening, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe said that it was a big win for the police, the government and the good people of the state.

CP Sule said: “The notorious kidnap kingpin has been terrorising Cross River and part of a neighbouring state for years – we are glad that he has been apprehended, he has been on the wanted list for five years and we finally picked him up.”

