30 cows die mysteriously in Ondo community

30 cows have died in mysterious circumstances at Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The cows, which belonged to a Fulani herder known as Baba Sule in the community, were said to have died on Monday night.

A witness, Asiwaju Ojumo, said the incident occurred at Ibaka area of the community, where the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University is located. Ojumo disclosed that the cows were falling and dying without knowing what killed them. A similar incident occurred in the state in 2019 when 36 cows were killed by lightning at Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area. Also, eight cows were killed by lightning at Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government. Speaking of Monday incident, the Alale of Akungba, Oba Isaac Ajimo, said he was notified of the development in the early hours of Tuesday.

The traditional ruler said that following the suspicion that the cows ate poisonous plants or drank poisoned water, a team was raised to trace the path they took before their death. Ajimo disclosed that the stream from which the cows drank was not poisoned as the fish in it were swimming while the plants they ate were free of herbicide. Meanwhile, the monarch warned his subjects against buying or eating meat from unknown sources for now. He added that health officers in the local government had been notified.

