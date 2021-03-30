Metro & Crime

30 cows die mysteriously in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Thirty cows have died in mysterious circumstances in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The cows, which were owned by a Fulani herder known as Baba Sule in the community, were said to have died on Monday night.
According to an eyewitness, Asiwaju Ojumo, the incident occurred at Ibaka area of the community where the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University is located.
Ojumo also disclosed that the cows were seen falling without any clue of what killed them.
A similar incident had occurred in the state in 2019 when 36 cows were killed by lightning in Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.
Also, eight cows were killed by lightning in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government.
Speaking on the incident, the monarch of the community, the Alale of Akungba, Oba Isaac Ajimo said that he was notified of the development in the early hours of Tuesday.

Our Reporters

