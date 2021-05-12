Sports

30-day countdown to Euro 2020 starts on StarTimes

The UEFA Euro 2020 is now just 30 days away and fans around the world are gearing up for what promises to be a unique and thrilling tournament. The European Championship will take place between June 11 and July 11 in 11 different cities. There will be 51 games, with the group stage – running from June 11 to 23– a torrent of live football, with three matches most days. African fans will be able to watch all matches live and in HD on the StarTimes Sports channels as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application, as the leading digital TV operator secured the broadcasting rights to the Euro 2020.

All 24 teams at the final tournament are guaranteed to play at least three games. Then the top two in each of the six groups along with the four best third-placed finishers will proceed to the knockout phase – where things get even more exciting. From that point, every game is sudden death: win and teams reach the next round, lose and they are going home.

Two teams will ultimately make it all the way to the July 11 final at London’s Wembley Stadium. “African fans have been forced to pay ever-higher prices to watch major competitions in the past. We know what they have been going through during the past year, COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us. At StarTimes, we want to ensure that nobody is excluded from this amazing football festival,” says Lazarus Ibeabuchi, StarTimes Nigeria PR Manager.

