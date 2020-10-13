30 die in Yobe, Osun, Ogun auto crashes

Olufemi Adediran and Lateef Dada At least 30 people have lost their lives in motor accidents which occurred in Yobe, Osun and Ogun states. Seventeen people were killed in Yobe State, nine died in Osun State while four others lost their lives in the Ogun State accident.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) yesterday said 17 people died while four others were injured in the accident which occurred at Zubali village on Kano-Potiskum Road in Yobe State.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Yelwa Dio, said the accident occurred on Sunday night when a bus rammed into a truck. He said: “Our rescue team discovered 21 persons in the two vehicles involved – 14 males, one female adult and two female children – all perished in the accident.

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the General Hospital, Potiskum, and the injured are also receiving medical assistance in the hospital.’’ Dio blamed the accident on speeding.

According to him, most drivers do not heed warnings from the FRSC. He said: “If you must embark on night journeys, ensure your lightening system is functional. “Passengers must also ensure that they call drivers to order if they are speeding because if there is an accident, they will be involved.”

Also, nine people died in an auto crash on Ilesa-Akure Highway in Osun State yesterday. The accident occurred about 11.35am at Erin-Ijesha in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State. It was learnt that a tanker carrying diesel exploded when it collided with a trailer. It also affected some vehicles which ran into the accident. The spokeswoman for the state Federal Fire Service, Mrs. Adija Basiri, told New Telegraph that nine people died in the accident while one person was receiving treatment at a hospital.

She said: “Our men responded to a distress call this morning (yesterday) of a collision between two trailers on Ilesa-Akure Expressway, Erin- Ijesha, Osun State, resulting in a fire outbreak. “The fire involved nine ve-hicles. Nine casualties were recorded with one receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State accident involved a Mazda bus and a DAF truck around Sapade Bridge on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. It was learnt that the truck with registration number, AGL 813 XX, collided with the bus marked, FDY 265 XA.

The Ogun State FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Ahmed Umar, told New Telegraph that the accident occurred at 2.50am. Umar explained that the accident was caused by route violation and dangerous driving. He said the truck driver drove against traffic and had a head-on collision with the Mazda bus.

The FRSC boss disclosed that six people were involved in the accident which comprised five male adults and one female adult. He added that the four persons, who died, were three male adults and one female adult.

According to him, the corpses have been deposited at a morgue in Ipara area of the state. The sector commander noted that the area the crash occurred was an accident prone area and required utmost care while driving within the axis.

He commiserated with the families of the victims of the crash and enjoined them to contact FRSC Command, Ogere, for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash. The FRSC boss advised the motoring public to drive cautiously, avoid route violation and obey traffic rules and regulations.

Like this: Like Loading...