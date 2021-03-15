Education

30 Ekiti students benefit free WAEC payment from NGO

…as foundation decries increasing rape, teenage pregnancy

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado- Ekiti

No fewer than 30 secondary School students in Ipoti Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State have benefited from the kind gesture of a non-governmental organisation, Olusola Faleye Foundation, as the NGO has paid their West African  Examinations Council (WAEC) fees.
The foundation, owned by Mr. Olusola Faleye and his wife, Bisi,  also lamented the high rate of teenage pregnancy and rape cases in Ekiti, describing these as dangerous to the future of the state.
Founder of the NGO while speaking during the programme in Ipoti Ekiti, Monday, said the step was taken to   reward diligence and outstanding performances of students  at the grassroots.
The founders, represented by Chief  Stephen Adaramola, explained that the motive behind the scholarship scheme, was to assist the students to achieve their academic dreams in order to be relevant in the society.
The students according to the founders were selected based on their performances in the scholarship qualifying examination conducted by an Education  Consultant for all the final year students in Ipoti High School and Ipoti Community Secondary School in English Language and Mathematics.
Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Francis Ogunlade and Kehinde Adeniran, expressed their gratitude to the foundation with a promise to maximize the opportunities that the scholarship presents them.

Reporter

