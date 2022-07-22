30 killed, vehicles burnt in Kaduna auto crash

No fewer than 30 persons were feared killed in an auto crash along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, Hawan Mai Mashi in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The accident was said to have happened around 5:30 pm on Thursday.

According to Abdurahman Yakasai, Assistant Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in charge of Zaria Zone, the accident involved three vehicles and was caused by speeding.

Yakasai, while confirming the accident, said the auto crash involved two Toyota 18-Seater buses and a Volkswagen Golf, adding that it was caused by speeding and dangerous overtaking.

“Those that sustained injuries have been rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika Zaria by our men, while the remains of the deceased were also evacuated and deposited at the hospital morgue,” he said.

He added that the passengers were burnt beyond recognition, saying that the agency was making efforts to obtain the manifest and details of the victims of the crash.

He said it was difficult rescuing the victims because the vehicles involved in the crash went up in flames.

