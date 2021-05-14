News

30 million subscribe to Nigeria owned video platform

VIDYOUP, a Nigerian video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in Lagos has come on stream with over 30 million subscribers across Africa.

VIDYOUP focuses on the delivery of different video contents by content creators all over the world across a range of devices.

Available content includes music videos, video clips, short and documentary films, audio recordings, movie trailers, live streams, and video blogs.

Most content is generated by individuals, but media corporations also publish videos. Besides watching and uploading, registered users can comment on videos, rate them, create playlists, and subscribe to other users

The site was founded 30th July 2018 by Nkemjika Uzoma Temple(uzzyefizzy) and co-founded, built and developed by Victory Solomon.

It’s the first African and Nigerian owned content hub which monetizes for content developers and creators.

With over 500 advertisers patronizing the platform every year because of how much traction/visitors the site enjoys on a daily basis.

Over 10 million people across Nigeria and 30million across Africa are subscribers on the platform in such a short space of time, it has been tagged as the fastest growing video sharing platform.

All VIDYOUP users can upload videos up to 15 minutes each in duration.

Users can verify their account, normally through a mobile phone, to gain the ability to upload videos up to 12 hours in length, as well as produce live streams.

Visit www.vidyoup.com  to get started

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
