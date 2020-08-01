30 Nigerian ladies in Lebanon appeal for rescue

Some 30 Nigerian ladies trafficked to Lebanon have appealed to the Federal Government to rescue them as they are stranded in that country. They made the appeal in a statement by the President of Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), Mr Ajibola Abayomi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

Abayomi said the message was being relayed based on an encounter with the victims, which necessitated the call for a speedy rescue action from government. He said: “JIFORM has forwarded details of the human trafficking agents involved in this matter to the relevant agencies and shall monitor it to the logical conclusion to ensure proper investigation and prosecution of those involved.’’ He said the ladies were all camped in one room with faulty toilet and other utilities, and were presently housed in a building at Dawra city in Lebanon.

