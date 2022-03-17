Business

30 Nigerian youths graduate from U S Consulate fashion Programme

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A diverse group of 30 young Nigerians graduated from the first cohort of the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy’s Fashion Entrepreneurship Program, an initiative supported by the U.S. Consulate Lagos to build the capacity of budding fashion designers in Nigeria. The U.S. government is a longstanding, committed supporter of entrepreneurship as a key driver for stimulating economic growth and increasing prosperity in Nigeria.

A statement made available to New Telegraph said over the next six months, 100 emerging fashion entrepreneurs aged 22- 35 would be trained on fashion designing and business management skills that will enable them to scale and sustain viable fashion businesses in Nigeria. Designed to foster entrepreneurial know-how, the capacity building program encourages new thinking in the fields of fashion, design, consumer trends, business development, marketing and branding, and provides opportunities to network with established industry players, alumni of U.S. government exchange programs, and mentors.

Delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony, which was held at the Enugu Window on America, U.S. Consulate, Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Jennifer Foltz, noted that the U.S. Mission had a long history of supporting the promising entrepreneurship sector and small businesses in Nigeria. She congratulated the graduates for their successful completion of the program and emphasized their important roles as entrepreneurs who create job opportunities and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“The fashion industry plays an important role in strengthening U.S.-Nigeria cultural ties and contributes significantly to growing Nigeria’s economy,” Foltz said. “The U.S. government believes in creating platforms such as this capacity building program to help support entrepreneurs to grow their businesses,” Jennifer added. Program implementing partner and CEO of Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy lauded the U.S. government for its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s creative industry, which she described as a space with huge potential. Ogunrinde, an alumna of the U.S. government sponsored International Visitors Leadership Program, noted that encouraging economic growth and job creation utilizing the fashion industry is key to spur-ring economic prosperity. “Entrepreneurs and small businesses have a key role to play in Nigeria’s future prosperity.

Through this program, we are equipping the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs with the requisite skills and entrepreneurial knowhow to enhance their success in the business world,” Ogunrinde added. At the end of the program, participants were awarded with certificates. Over the next couple of weeks, participants will continue to work with Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy as they use their new skills and knowledge to scale their businesses.

 

