30 Nigerians rescued in Lebanon awaiting evacuation

Thirty Nigerians, among them 22 ladies, who were stranded in Lebanon, have been rescued and now awaiting evacuation back to Nigeria. A video of the young women trapped in a room went viral a few days ago as they narrated their ordeal and appealed for help. New Telegraph learnt that following their outcry, the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon raised a search party which rescued and relocated them to a more conducive apartment. They will be part of 150 others trafficked and stranded in Lebanon to be evacuated back to Nigeria.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Houssam Diab, disclosed the evacuation plans when the Secretary of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, visited the Embassy of Lebanon in Abuja. Diab stated that the 150 girls will be returned home in batches. According to him, the first batch of 110 will leave Beirut, Lebanon on August 12, 2020 to Lagos while the Second Batch will be returned to Abuja on August 16, 2020. The diplomat commended the efforts of the Lebanese community and the Oyo State government who is sponsoring the return of 55 of the girls.

