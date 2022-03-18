‘30% Nigeria’s PMS smuggled to neighboring countries’

Expert predicts more burden for NNPC

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned the Federal Government that Nigeria could go broke if it goes ahead to borrow more money to subsidise fuel. LCCI explained that Nigeria was currently spending 18 per cent of her national budget on fuel subsidy and that no country can grow its infrastructure and other key sectors when fuel subsidy funding is that huge. The chamber pointed out that 30 per cent of Nigeria’s petroleum products that government is subsidising were smuggled out to neighbouring countries. President, LCCI, Dr. Michael Okawale-Cole and Chairman, Downstream Group, LCCI and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, 11Plc, Oyetunji Oyebanji, made these known during the LCCI Fuel Subsidy Awareness Seminar in Lagos. They said government’s move to source for between N4 trillion and N6 trillion as loan to subsidise fuel this year was against the Petroleum Industry Act and could have profound consequences on the country’s economy and also affect foreign direct investment.

The LCCI president said the fact that subsidy payment increased by 447 per cent in seven years when capital expenditure remained under funded signified that opportunity costs, which by the way, is the real cost of the petrol subsidy payment, is very expensive. Olawale-Cole said: “With a monthly payment of about N250 billion to subsidise fuel consumption, the sum of N3trillion has been provided in the 2022 Federal Government budget. With additional expenditure against the projected revenue, deficit financing has increased significantly. The implication is that government will borrow more in 2022 to finance this bloated deficit at a time when the government is battling with revenue mobilization challenges.”

For Oyebanji, the basis for building block for gasoline is crude oil that forms the biggest component of the product. He described Nigeria as a major producer of crude oil, but, unfortunately, her refining capacity is virtually distressed and then as a country “we are dependent totally on fuel Importation. In fact, as we speak today, virtually 100 per cent of our fuel is imported. And therefore, we are totally expose to the dynamics of the international market.” On petrol smuggling through the borders, the LCCI chairman, downstream group, said: “But more importantly all the countries that surround us do not have control for fuel so the end result is that close to 30 per cent estimate of the products that we are importing into Nigeria that we are subsidising at extremely great costs they are actually finding there ways across the borders.”

Meanwhile, the immediate past Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corpiration will be struggling to make remittance into the Federation Account this period as its funds are already consumed by subsidy. He said this would leave the federal, states and local governments with lean revenue allocation for February and March 2022. Yusuf said: “The revenue allocation to the different levels of government may be adversely impacted because the substantial amount of NNPC’s resources will be consumed by the mounting subsidy payment in the unfolding scenario. “Therefore, we may be on the verge of zero remittance by the NNPC to the federation account as a result of the rising subsidy commitment. “This of course has grave implications for states, especially those that are heavily dependent on FAAC allocations. Their capacity to meet their obligations will be impaired. Their ability to pay salaries, pensioners, fund infrastructure, pay contractors will be weakened. “However, on the flip side, there is a positive investment effect on companies in the upstream segment of the oil and gas sector. “This is good news because there is a positive correlation between crude oil price and returns on investments. “It is expected that oil service companies should also be positively impacted.” In January 2022, the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared a total of N574.668 billion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...