30 passengers, workers still missing after Edo train attack

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

Over 30 people are still missing after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked the Igueben railway sub-station in Edo State on Saturday evening abducting passengers and Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) workers in the process.

It was learnt that the gunmen attacked the station while passengers were waiting to board a train to Warri. The incident occurred about 10 months after bandits attacked an Abuja- Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, killing 14 passengers and kidnapping 65 others.

The Igueben Local Government Area Liaison Officer Best Oseh told reporters on yesterday that the security officials had been deployed in the area to comb the forest in an effort to arrest the gangsters said to have carried out the attack with AK-47 rifles and rescue their victims.

He said: “Everybody is concerned but we have to be careful with what we divulge so that we won’t jeopardize what we are doing. “As for the category of people kidnapped, some of them are from Igueben while others are passengers from other places and as for the number for now we are looking at over 30 but we can only give a comprehensive number when preliminary investigations are concluded.”

A resident Comrade Odia Benson said the abductors released two kids who were with them while a woman reportedly escaped. According to him, some NRC workers, including the station manager and ticket clerk, were among those abducted. Benson said: “The train normally arrives at 5pm so at about 20 minutes to 5, the bandits invaded the place. They took away the station manager, took away the booking clerk and about 29 other passengers made up of males and females.”

According to him, the Esan Atalakpa Security network and hunters are working with the police, soldiers and the Department of State Services (DSS) to rescue the abductees. Benson said: “The railway station is in the forest, there are no police and no vigilantes. “The kidnappers released two children. It is believed that they felt the children would slow down their movement. They dumped them at an abandoned petrol station and called the family of the mother of the children that they should pick the children from the place.

“One woman also escaped with her little baby. The woman escaped and found herself in Opoji in the Esan Central Local Government Area.” Police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor could not con  firm in a statement whether anyone was killed in the incident but that some of the travellers sustained gunshot wounds.

He said: “The kidnappers who shot indiscriminately into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with gunshot wounds.” Nwabuzor confirmed the manhunt for the hoodlums with a view to rescuing their victims. Also, the Edo State Commissioner for Communications and Orientation Chris Nehikhare said the police arrested one of the suspected kidnappers.

According to him, 32 persons were kidnapped. Meanwhile, the NRC yesterday shut the Ekehen Station in the Igueben LGA till further notice following the train attack The corporation said in a statement: “This is to inform our general public and most especially our esteemed passengers that the Ekehen Station has been temporarily closed due to security issues, till further notice.”

Another notice read: “Due to the incident at Ekehen station on Saturday, WITS 01/02 will no longer stop at Ekehen Station. Please advise our customers.”

 

