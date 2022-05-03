30 states access World Bank’s $138.5m grant

Abdulwahab Isa Abuja For meeting World Bank’s requirements for debt related Disbursements Link Indicators (DLIs), 30 state governments received the global bank’s $138.5 million grant between 2018 and 2019.

Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, represented by a top official of the agency, Dr. Isyaka Mohammed, confirmed the figure at a workshop for Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) organised by the States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) in Abuja. He said there were three debt related Disbursements Link Indicators, which the state governments must meet.

This include DLI 7 that is expected to strengthen public debt management and fiscal responsibility framework for the state governments. Others are the DLI8. It is esigned to improve the clearance/reduction of stock of domestic expenditure arrears of the state governments, and DLI9 meant to improve the debt sustainability of the various states.

He said DL utilized “a combination of tools and approaches to support the state governments in achieving the minimum requirements for the DLIs it supports.” The tools and approaches he identified are: “guidelines; template and tools; physical or virtual workshops; and just-in-time adviso y”

In 2018, the benefiting states, which he did not mention received $29.5 million grants for meeting the requirements of DLI7, $1 million for DLI8 and $24 million for scaling through DLI9. “In 2019, the states received a total of $84 million as performance based grants broken down as $51 million for DLI7, $7 million for DLI8 and $25.5 million for DLI9. “Thus, bringing the total grants extended to the state governments to $138.5 million.

The debt related Disbursements Link Indicators 7 is divided into two segments 7.1 and 7.2. For DLI7.1 in 2018, 10 states met the three criteria for the legal framework, while in 2019, 23 states met the three criteria.” In 2020, Mohammed said “34 states would have met the criteria” he refused to make further clarifications. For DLI7.2, a total of 19 out of 24 eligible states submitted quarterly debt report within two months of the end of the quarter in 2018.

“However in 2019, 31 out of 32 eligible states met the two months deadline and in 2020, only 15 met the DLR 7.2 requirement because the criteria became more stringent due to the inclusion of Debt Sustainability Analysis.”

For DLI 8 in 2018, one out of 24 eligible states met the criteria for arrears clearance framework while in 2019, seven out of 32 eligible states met the same criteria. In the case of DLR9 for improved debt sustainability, in 2018, “18 out of 24 states met the basic and stretch targets leading to the disbursement of $24 million,” Dr Mohammad said. In 2019, a total of 19 out of 32 states met the basic and stretch targets leading to the disbursement of $25.5 million.

Despite the encouraging performance of the state governments, Mohammed said there were still challenges to debt sustainability for the state governments. He said the DMO and even the World Bank and SFTAS were worried that “states may not implement important components of the law.”

For example, they are worried that “the states may not adhere to the responsibility for contracting state debts.” Another source of worry to the DMO and SFTAS are the “Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) and Preparation of Medium-Term Debt Strategy (MTDS

