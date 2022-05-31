Metro & Crime

30 terrorists, one soldier killed as MNJTF rescues 5-year-old during operations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) yesterday said it rescued a five-year-old child from terrorists while combing Lake Chad in a recent operation. The child whose name was given as Babagana is suspected to be a child of one of the terrorists who fled the fierce confrontation by the troops from Nigeria and Chad in cooperation with the troops of Operations Hadin Kai. At least 30 terrorists were killed in the raid while a fullyloaded gun truck was recovered, it was learnt. A statement signed and made available to newsmen yesterday by Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudden Adegoke, Chief of Military Public Information, Ndjamena, said, “MNJTF troops from Nigeria and Chad, alongside Operation HADIN KAI, stormed the general area of Tumbun Rago, Tumbun Dilla and Jamina settlement deep inside the Lake Chad Islands, and killed over 25 terrorists. “It also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one anti-aircraft gun, and hundreds of assorted ammunition.” The statement added that one gun truck bearing the Cameroon Gendarmes logo loaded with fuel was recovered and destroyed while household items including uniforms and 11 BH/ISWAP motorcycles, were seized from the terrorists.

 

Two water-pumping machines were also recovered, and the entire camp was burnt. “In their haste to escape, the criminals left their five-year-old child named Babagana. The child in good condition will be handed over to the relevant authority,” Adegoke noted. Adegoke further explained in the report that troops of MNJTF in another operation, captured a high ranking BH/ ISWAP member named Musa Mani, aged 43 years, at Damasak. He said the suspect confessed to be running away due to the intensity of the operation, just as he is currently being profiled in line with International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law. Meanwhile, the MNJTF in Cameroon said it launched a simultaneous Amphibious and Land offensive in the BH/ ISWAP infested riverine community of Kirta Wulgo. Five BHTs/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised while others fled during the raid. He said troops also cleared Gurmuchi Abuja and recovered two AK-47 magazines, BHTs flags, ammunition links, one anti-aircraft gun, assorted ammunition and grenades, while BHTs uniforms found were burnt. “Operation LAKE SANITY also saw troops of MNJTF (Niger  Republic) dealing a decisive blow to the BH/ISWAP who attacked their location at Baroua,” he said. While noting that a gallant officer in Tumbuns paid the supreme sacrifice during the operation, the personnel said gallant troops successfully repelled the terrorists. He revealed that at least eight BH/ISWAP terrorists were killed in the attack while at least six AK rifles, assorted ammunition, two RPG bombs and five mobile phones, among other items, were recovered from them. He said a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) supporting MNJTF operations in the Tumbuns paid the supreme sacrifice, adding that his remains have been airlifted to his community. “Seven troops from Chad and Niger suffered minor injuries and are being attended to at different military facilities,” Adegoke said. He said the Force Commander MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, while paying tribute to the fallen hero, described the CJTF as courageous young men and women who have contributed immensely to the Counter Insurgency operations. He also commended and praised the gallantry and commitment of all the MNJTF forces and urged them to maintain the momentum until the criminals were destroyed or surrendered.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Landlord, wife defaced tenant over quit notice

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A woman, Mrs. Mary Onyian, has narrated how her landlord, Mr. Samson Ekweozor, and his wife, Mrs. Anurika Ekweozor, defaced her with a sharp object over the argument of quitting an apartment at the Ikotun- Egbe area of Lagos State.   According to Mary, trouble started after the Ekweozors asked her family to vacate their […]
Metro & Crime

After 160 days in detention, Gloria Okorie finally arraigned

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A coalition of Civil Rights Organisations and human rights activists have condemned the flagrant violation of the constitutional rights of 21-yearold Miss Gloria Okorie, who has been in police detention for more than 160 days. In a press statement, the coalition noted that the detention of Okorie for over 160 days was also in utter […]
Metro & Crime

Easter: Amotekun rescues two kidnapped victims in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Operatives of Osun Western Security Network Agency, codenamed name Amotekun Corps, have rescued two persons, named Bakare Ibraheem from Odo Owa in Ogun State and Eric Esoha from Enugu State from the captives of their abductors, located along Ife-Ilesa Expressway in Osun State. This was revealed Monday by the Field Commander of Osun Amotekun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica