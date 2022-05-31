30 terrorists, one soldier killed as MNJTF rescues 5-year-old during operations

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) yesterday said it rescued a five-year-old child from terrorists while combing Lake Chad in a recent operation. The child whose name was given as Babagana is suspected to be a child of one of the terrorists who fled the fierce confrontation by the troops from Nigeria and Chad in cooperation with the troops of Operations Hadin Kai. At least 30 terrorists were killed in the raid while a fullyloaded gun truck was recovered, it was learnt. A statement signed and made available to newsmen yesterday by Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudden Adegoke, Chief of Military Public Information, Ndjamena, said, “MNJTF troops from Nigeria and Chad, alongside Operation HADIN KAI, stormed the general area of Tumbun Rago, Tumbun Dilla and Jamina settlement deep inside the Lake Chad Islands, and killed over 25 terrorists. “It also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one anti-aircraft gun, and hundreds of assorted ammunition.” The statement added that one gun truck bearing the Cameroon Gendarmes logo loaded with fuel was recovered and destroyed while household items including uniforms and 11 BH/ISWAP motorcycles, were seized from the terrorists.

Two water-pumping machines were also recovered, and the entire camp was burnt. “In their haste to escape, the criminals left their five-year-old child named Babagana. The child in good condition will be handed over to the relevant authority,” Adegoke noted. Adegoke further explained in the report that troops of MNJTF in another operation, captured a high ranking BH/ ISWAP member named Musa Mani, aged 43 years, at Damasak. He said the suspect confessed to be running away due to the intensity of the operation, just as he is currently being profiled in line with International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law. Meanwhile, the MNJTF in Cameroon said it launched a simultaneous Amphibious and Land offensive in the BH/ ISWAP infested riverine community of Kirta Wulgo. Five BHTs/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised while others fled during the raid. He said troops also cleared Gurmuchi Abuja and recovered two AK-47 magazines, BHTs flags, ammunition links, one anti-aircraft gun, assorted ammunition and grenades, while BHTs uniforms found were burnt. “Operation LAKE SANITY also saw troops of MNJTF (Niger Republic) dealing a decisive blow to the BH/ISWAP who attacked their location at Baroua,” he said. While noting that a gallant officer in Tumbuns paid the supreme sacrifice during the operation, the personnel said gallant troops successfully repelled the terrorists. He revealed that at least eight BH/ISWAP terrorists were killed in the attack while at least six AK rifles, assorted ammunition, two RPG bombs and five mobile phones, among other items, were recovered from them. He said a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) supporting MNJTF operations in the Tumbuns paid the supreme sacrifice, adding that his remains have been airlifted to his community. “Seven troops from Chad and Niger suffered minor injuries and are being attended to at different military facilities,” Adegoke said. He said the Force Commander MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, while paying tribute to the fallen hero, described the CJTF as courageous young men and women who have contributed immensely to the Counter Insurgency operations. He also commended and praised the gallantry and commitment of all the MNJTF forces and urged them to maintain the momentum until the criminals were destroyed or surrendered.

