30 tertiary institutions scale second hurdle in CBN’s TIES loan

Coast is clear for 30 shortlisted higher institutions that scaled the second hurdle of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES) loan. The successful schools arrived Abuja on Monday and thereafter began their evolution and pitching contest after entrepreneurial ideas were vetted and selected based on meeting set criteria. The 30 shortlisted schools were selected from 145 applications perused by the body of experts constituted by the apex bank for the scheme. TIES is part of CBN’s efforts to boost economic growth and reduce unemployment among graduates of Nigeria polytechnics and universities. The scheme is designed to create a paradigm shift among undergraduates and graduates from the pursuit of white-collar jobs to a culture of entrepreneurship geared towards job creation, economic growth and sustainable development
