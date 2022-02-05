30 to 40% cancer deaths can be prevented –WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged people to avoid or modify cancer risk factors as a strategy to avert the disease. In a statement from the WHO to mark the World Cancer Day, the world body stated that modifying or avoiding key risk factors and implementing existing evidence-based prevention strategies could prevent up to 30-50 per cent cancer deaths. Some of the risk factors include avoiding tobacco use (including cigarettes and smokeless tobacco), maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol use, practicing safe sex, getting vaccinated against hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV) amongst others.

The 2022 World Cancer Day with the theme ‘’Close the care gap,” was marked globally on February 4. However, the WHO stated that early detection, availability of treatment options administered alone or in combination, and palliative care are critical to cancer survival. This year’s theme, ‘’Close the care gap”, marks the start of a three-year campaign to raise global awareness around cancer and its impacts, especially on our most vulnerable citizens. According to WHO in Nigeria, an estimated 115 950 cancer cases were detected in 2018 with 70 327 deaths recorded.

Breast cancer is the most common among women while prostate cancer for men. Every year, Africa records around 1.1 million new cases of cancer, resulting in up to 700 000 deaths. Breast cancer, along cervical, prostate, liver and colorectal cancers, account for almost half the new cases on the continent annually.

