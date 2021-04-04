30-year-old Sickle Cell “Warrior”: I was branded a witch, attempted suicide

For Oluwakemi Oguntimehin, growing up was a huge challenge due to her health status as somebody with a Sickle Cell disorder. In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, she revealed how she was able to battle the disorder, as well as assist those with similar ailments, particularly those in rural communities to face and overcome their fears through her organization. A graduate of Biochemistry, Oguntimehin, 30, is, founder and executive director of Ignite Sickle Cell Initiative. She is also an author and coach

At what point did you find out about your health status and what was growing up for you like?

I was officially diagnosed at 18, although, I already knew before then because I had the clinical features of someone living with sickle cell. My parents never accepted it because they had done my genotype while I was young which showed AA. It caused a whole lot of issues, misunderstandings and mismanagement.

So, growing up for me was hellish. This was mainly because of ignorance about the disease and the fact that my early diagnosis wasn’t correct. The stigma, shame and bullying associated with sickle cell was high. On another part, I was labeled a witch by some spiritual leaders. Some of my experiences were people avoiding to associate with me. It went bad as far as people refusing to sit on the same chair or row with you.

Or you walking on your own and you met a pregnant woman, who started rebuking you as if you are an evil spirit or the devil. I can’t really say I enjoyed my childhood because I was burdened as a child.

What was your reaction to the attachment of spiritual meaning to your condition and how did you cope with it?

Yes! Spiritual meaning was attached to my status from childhood to adulthood. So many pastors, prophets, evangelists called me different names. Ranging from witch, someone possessed by evil spirit, to money sucking demon.

Some even said I was sent from the marine world to waste my parents’ money. I did so many deliverances. At some point, I was actually thinking, maybe, I was possessed without my knowledge. Sometimes, I would tell the pastors I wasn’t a witch. To my surprise, some of these people would say it wasn’t me that was talking but the spirit inside of me. It was like I was crazy because nobody listened to my truth. Coping wasn’t easy; I just learnt to ignore them and their vision.

How would you describe society’s approach towards people living with Sickle Cell Anaemia?

Society’s approach towards people living with sickle cell is not good at all. Many people believe sickle cell is a death sentence. The stigma and level of discrimination is very high. Many still believe you are incapable no matter how good you are. People tend to judge by your disorder which is not supposed to be.

You run an organization which centres on sickle cell disorder. What is the organization all about?

Ignite Sickle Cell Initiative is created to help create awareness on Sickle cell disorder, most especially in rural community. Our vision is to see Nigeria and Africa as a whole with low or non-existing cases of sickle cell disorders; also to see to effective management of existing cases.

And our mission include: to reduce child mortality and morbidity caused by Sickle Cell Disorder in communities through early screening and early interventions; to reduce the number of children born with sickle cell anemia through genotype compatibility education to youths; to work towards zero stigmatization and discrimination of people living with sickle cell through awareness and to provide support for people living with Sickle Cell disorder, who are not financially capable. Currently, the organisation is involved in four major projects which are: Project B – aware (Community Outreach). Warriors Medical Care:

This is a monthly program. It is a meeting for people living with Sickle Cell, where medical teams attend to them and free routine drugs are given. Also teachings are done on human development and health management. Project X-Campaign: We believe that one of the agents of socialization is the school .We therefore visit schools, including Tertiary Institutions, educating them about Genotype first before love.

We also teach them about understanding the stigmatization of Sickle Cell and how they can be supportive to their friends or relatives having sickle cell disorder. We also have Ignite Support: Not all people living with Sickle Cell can afford to pay their health bills. At times, many of these patients have spent all they have, yet the money isn’t enough.

Our Organisation assists them in paying up their debts. This program is for the less privileged. This support also involves teaching people living with Sickle Cell skills to help them learn and earn a living. Apart from these, we also have a new project we are working on.

When the time comes, we will announce it. As you know, I live with Sickle Cell disorder. My personal experience as someone living with sickle cell who resides in rural area is the motive behind the establishment of this organization.

The experience was a painful one because of high ignorance about the disorder. I was bullied, mocked, stigmatized, discriminated against, labelled as a witch, which eventually led me to having depression and two failed suicide attempts. After surviving this, I saw other people living with Sickle Cell going through the same. At that point, I realized that something must be done to reduce this because it wasn’t our fault for living with a genetic disorder.

What inspired you to call yourself Sickle Cell Warrior?

The word, Sickle Cell Warrior wasn’t coined by me. It was actually coined by Mrs. Tosin, founder of Sickle Cell Incorporated in America. But the inspiration behind that name is because people living with Sickle Cell go through many battles of pain, sickness, complications, mental health challenges and lots more. Surviving all these make us a warrior, hence the name, Sickle Cell Warrior.

The word, Sickle Cell Warrior, is an empowerment that let you know you are celebrated for the battles of living with sickle cell.

Going through your social media platforms, you tend to seek help with the same challenge. How do you cope, coupled with your own challenge?

I do this to help people going through financial difficulties, who need to be hospitalized or need money for medications. The people I raise funds for are people my organization couldn’t help due to insufficient funding and those I couldn’t help via personal purse.

To be sincere with you, doing that coupled with my challenges wasn’t easy but doing this give me a sense of fulfillment and this not only makes it easier but also give me a sense of purpose and happiness. Sometimes, I get overwhelmed but I am grateful because I have a strong support system.

Are there things you have achieved that you never thought would be possible due to your health status?

I never thought I would be a graduate, not because of low academic performance or health challenges but because I thought I won’t survive then. Glory be to God in the highest for making the impossible possible. Also, I never thought I would be pregnant, not to talk of being a mother. I am a mother now due to the special grace of God.

Can you share your experience about health facilities in Nigeria?

Majority of our health systems lack necessary equipment and personnel. This not only affects the quality of healthcare delivery but also affects good management. Imagine you’re admitted to the hospital to treat Malaria and you couldn’t sleep due to plenty mosquitoes biting you or where you need a Consultant to review your case but none is available.

Or you need something as simple as Oxygen and couldn’t get because the gas got exhausted and supply couldn’t be done due to long processes. The heath facilities need a change to be able to meet the needs of people.

