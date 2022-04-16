300 farmers benefit from FG’s livestock distribution in Osun

No fewer than 300 Osun farmers yesterday benefited from the Federal Government’s free distribution of free livestock such as goat kids and lambs with animal feeds and vaccines. Saturday Telegraph learned that the distribution of free livestock animal feeds was to enable the farmers sustain the health and growth of their livestock, especially animals.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon Adedayo Adewole disclosed this at the flag – off ceremony of the distribution, which was held on the premises of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Osogbo. Adewole advised the farmers to utilize the op-portunity well by not selling the animals so that the state could have food in abundance.

Speaking earlier at the ceremony, the representative of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who is also the Supervisor of the program in Osun State, Dr. Kofo Shoneye hinted that the 2020 flood caused a lot of havoc in some states in Nigeria, especially to the farmers propagating both crops and livestocks such as fish, goat, sheep, and poultry farmers across the state. Also speaking, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Yekeen Rasaki from Abuja advised the farmers to take good care of the animals so that they would multiply and increase in number.

