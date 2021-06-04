Metro & Crime

300 level UNILORIN student raped, murdered at home

A 300 level student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Olajide Omowumi Blessing, has been reportedly raped and murdered in her residence at Tanke area, Ilorin, Kwara State. The deceased, said to be staying with her elder sister until her death, was a student of Agricultural Science Department and hailed from Oke-Opin community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident. He said: “The deceased stayed with her elder sister. The elder sister reportedly came back from work about 6pm, saying she had tried several times to reach her on the phone but couldn’t as the phone rang out each time she called. “She said she came back from work to find the door of her apartment locked and couldn’t gain entry despite repeated knocks on the door. She said she then called some neighbours who helped to break open the door. They all met the deceased lying dead on the floor when they entered with her two hands tied to the back and her mouth gagged. She was met naked, while bruises were noticed on her private parts. “Also, a note said to have been written on a piece of paper was placed on her chest containing a message: ‘UNILORIN doesn’t forgive.’

The people later informed the police at F’ Division Police Station, who discovered the dead body, snapped the picture, and took the corpse to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy.” Meanwhile, Ajayi also said the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, had directed immediate investigation and arrest of the attackers. He added: “That’s what we are doing right now.” Reacting to the development, the lawmaker representing Ekiti State Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Ganiyu Abolarin, decried the growing insecurity in the state and demanded immediate investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.

