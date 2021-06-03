300 level Unilorin student raped, murdered

A 300 level student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Omowumi Blessing, has been reportedly raped and murdered in her residence at Tanke area, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The deceased, said to be staying with her elder sister until her death, was a student of Agricultural Science Department and hailed from Oke-Opin community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the dastardly incident, said: “The deceased stayed with her elder sister. The elder sister reportedly came back from work at about 06:00pm, saying she had tried several times to reach her on the phone but couldn’t as the phone rang out each time I called.

“She said she came back from work to find the door of her apartment locked and couldn’t gain entry despite repeated knocks on the door. She said she then called some neighbours who helped to break open the door. They all met the deceased lying dead on the floor when they entered with her two hands tied to the back, and her mouth gagged. She was met naked; bruises were noticed on her private part, her mouth was covered among others.

“Also, a note, said to have been written on a piece of paper, was placed on her chest containing a message: ‘Unilorin doesn’t forgive’. The people later informed the police at F’ Division Police Station, who took pictures and took the corpse to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for an autopsy.”

Reacting to the development, Hon. Ganiyu Abolarin, representing Ekiti State constituency at the Kwara State House of Assembly, decried the growing insecurity in the state and demanded the immediate investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.

