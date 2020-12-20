News

300-year-old bondage: How Catholic Priest rescued our kindred –Obi Amachukwu

The Okpuno-Otolo, Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Obi Ezenwana Nnofor, has narrated how a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Chidolue, delivered his family from a 300-yearold bondage, which subsequently led to the restoration of the lost glory of his kindred.

 

He said that the Nnofor family was stripped of their headship of the Umunnofor family, which made them not to sit with other heads at the Igwe’s palace to discuss the affairs of Nnewi. “We were in this problem for the past 300 years.

 

Besides, there was no progress in our big family. So, we decided to consult Fr. Chidolue,” he added.

 

“After Fr. Chifolue’s family prayer at the Nnofor family, we began to record progress.

 

Our children began to prosper, and light began to shine. Again, we were surprised that after the family deliverance, Igwe Kenneth Orizu of Nnewi summoned us and restored our title or position as head of the Umu  Nnofor family,” he said.

 

According to him, after the restoration of our headship of Umu Nnofor family, the family decided to build a befitting family Obi.

 

“We are grateful to God for seeing us through from the commencement to the completion of the project; which, by the grace of God, will be opened officially December 27,” he said.

