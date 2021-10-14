Health

3,000 benefit from Ifako-Ijaiye free medical mission

Posted on Author Precious Yusuf

Over 3,000 Lagosians from Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 02 have benefited from a free health mission aimed to bring succor to all that experience various forms of health challenges. The health mission held recently at the Johnson Agiri Complex at the GRA Scheme1 at Oko-Oba in Agege, Lagos included eye check-up with the provision of free medicated eye glasses, screening for blood sugar level, blood pressure, dental as well as diabetes checks, among others. Part of the package which was accessed freely also included the provision of free medications. Organised by Hon. Rasheed Lanre Makinde, a member of Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 11, the programme was brought together by the Makinde Formidable Team in conjunction with the United States-based Mercy International Medical Mission Incorporation; and Community Dentistry On Wheels Inc.

The programme was conceptualised under the Makinde Formidable Health Care to tackle the prevalent health problems of members of the community. Illnesses such as malaria, cholera, tuberculosis (TB), eye problems, toothache and high blood pressure are now on the rise and in order to handle the issues properly, Hon. Makinde said he decided to bring the health care to the reach of the people. “We deemed it fit to come up with a programme where an international body and the Lagos State Government can partner with us to bring health benefits to the society.

Mercy International handled the health problems they could and then referred people with serious medical cases to general hospitals around.” He saw the event as a beacon of hope for the people of the state who were discouraged by the various sad events taking place in the country.

Engineer Aliu Omolade Balogun who is the chairman of the planning committee of the outreach said, “We went to different pharmaceutical companies and they responded by giving us free drugs. Even the Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital responded excellently. They gave us personnel and materials.” People flooded the event even from outside the community just to get access to the health services that were made available. Based on the turnout of people, Balogun said the event which will now be a yearly one, will no longer hold for only one day but will be extended to two or three days to enable the medical team to have more time to attend to patients.

