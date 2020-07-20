3,000 delegates vote today in Ondo APC’s shadow poll

Over 3,000 delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will throng the Akure, the Ondo State capital to pick the party’s flagbearer for the October 10 governorship election in the state. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and 11 aspirants are jostling for the APC’s ticket to contest the governorship election already billed for 10th October, 2020.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State will supervise the party’s shadow election of which venue had remained unknown to aspirants hours before the election.

One of the aspirants vying for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ife Oyedele described it as worrisome the non-disclosure of the venue meant for today’s governorship primaries of the party Oyedele, who is the Executive Director, Niger-Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) also expressed concern that about 11 aspirants who will be participating in the primaries were yet to be availed the delegates’ list meant for the exercise.

The aspirant stated this while speaking to newsmen yesterday in Akure, Ondo State capital. While disclosing that he would not boycott the primaries, Oyedele said “the controversies surrounding the primaries are normal things in politics and that is why we are contesting issues.”

“If you disagree with something, you find a solution to it. But what is upper most on my mind is that the APC as a party must survive in Ondo State and we must win the election.

“I believe very sincerely that I’ll emerge as the candidate and if it comes the other way, I’ll not abandon the party at any point in time. I’ll always stand by the APC,” he added.

Also, a factional Chairman of the party in the state, Henry Olatuja, said that the decision by the leadership of the party to adopt indirect mode of primaries as against the clamour for direct by 11 of the 12 aspirants was an indication for post primaries crisis. He said: “The party is not preparing for the success of the primaries.

For the past three weeks, we have been clamouring for direct mode of primary for the party’s governorship ticket but the power that be from the national leadership of the party announced that indirect mode has been adopted for the primaries, meaning the delegates will decide who will become the party’s candidate.

