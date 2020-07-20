News

3,000 delegates vote today in Ondo APC’s shadow poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comment(0)

Over 3,000 delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will throng the Akure, the Ondo State capital to pick the party’s flagbearer for the October 10 governorship election in the state. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and 11 aspirants are jostling for the APC’s ticket to contest the governorship election already billed for 10th October, 2020.

 

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State will supervise the party’s shadow election of which venue had remained unknown to aspirants hours before the election.

 

One of the aspirants vying for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ife Oyedele described it as worrisome the non-disclosure of the venue meant for today’s governorship primaries of the party Oyedele, who is the Executive Director, Niger-Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) also expressed concern that about 11 aspirants who will be participating in the primaries were yet to be availed the delegates’ list meant for the exercise.

 

The aspirant stated this while speaking to newsmen yesterday in Akure, Ondo State capital. While disclosing that he would not boycott the primaries, Oyedele said “the controversies surrounding the primaries are normal things in politics and that is why we are contesting issues.”

 

“If you disagree with something, you find a solution to it. But what is upper most on my mind is that the APC as a party must survive in Ondo State and we must win the election.

 

“I believe very sincerely that I’ll emerge as the candidate and if it comes the other way, I’ll not abandon the party at any point in time. I’ll always stand by the APC,” he added.

Also, a factional Chairman of the party in the state, Henry Olatuja, said that the decision by the leadership of the party to adopt indirect mode of primaries as against the clamour for direct by 11 of the 12 aspirants was an indication for post primaries crisis. He said: “The party is not preparing for the success of the primaries.

 

For the past three weeks, we have been clamouring for direct mode of primary for the party’s governorship ticket but the power that be from the national leadership of the party announced that indirect mode has been adopted for the primaries, meaning the delegates will decide who will become the party’s candidate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

9mobile Rebounds, Increases Market Share

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nigeria’s innovative telecoms company, 9mobile is well and truly on the rebound as latest figures by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) show that the operator is regaining its market share.     April figures released in June showed that the number of voice subscribers on the network has risen to 12,568,088 from 12,123,185, indicating that […]
News

Lagos traders seeks Sanwo-Olu’s intervention over abandoned N13bn Alade market

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

John Chikezie Traders at the Alade Market, Allen Avenue, Lagos State have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the construction and contract execution of a N13 billion Mega Alade Market Mall project abandoned since 2016 by a Developer, Masters Realities International Concepts Limited.   The Alade Marketers Association, through its lawyer, Ms Yetunde […]
News

Lagos seals 52 buildings for flouting Permit Law

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has sealed 52 more unapproved structures in different parts of the state, calling on the residents to support government’s effort to curb the menace of illegal and unapproved development. Saturday Telegraph gathered that 41 of these structures were sealed on Fastac link Road in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area, while the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: