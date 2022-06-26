News

3,000 Kwara SMEs to get post-COVID-19 relief grants

Posted on Author     Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

    • First phase enumeration begins June 27

No fewer than 3,000 small scale business owners are to benefit from the first batch of operational cost grants under the Kwara COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Programme.

The programme, a World Bank initiative to be underwritten by the Kwara State Government, is designed to cushion the effects of COVID-19, improve the state of MSMEs to boost the local economy, and increase the employment rate in Kwara State.

“4,225 successful applicants underwent the vetting process for disbursement linked indicator, DLI 3.2. At the end of the vetting process, over 3,000 successful applicants are currently being contacted for enumeration by agents from the Bank of Industry,” DLI 3.2- Operational Grant Team Lead – Jaiye Jegede said in a statement on Sunday.

Jegede announced that over 20,000 applicants from across all 16 local governments had applied through a hybrid of online and offline registration processes at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology and the Kwara State Social Investment Programmes office.

“Following the registration which was open to all small business owners in Kwara state, over 4,000 successful applicants for the Operational cost grants (also known as disbursement linked indicator 3.2) were contacted by the Bank of Industry who are the implementing partners to fill a vetting form requesting for further information on their businesses,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

18 migrants dead in mass break-in to Spanish enclave

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eighteen migrants have died and others were injured when a huge crowd tried to cross into Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla, officials from neighbouring Morocco say. Reports say some of those who died had fallen from the top of a border fence, reports the BBC. Several security personnel and migrants were admitted to […]
News

Emmanuel Macron re-elected French president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emmanuel Macron won a second term as president of France, triumphing yesterday over Marine Le Pen, his far-right challenger, after a campaign where his promise of stability prevailed over the strong temptation of an extremist lurch.   Ms. Le Pen conceded to Macron not long after the polls closed. His victory, which early polls project […]
News Top Stories

Declare state of emergency on insecurity now –Archbishop Martins tells FG

Posted on Author Isioma Madike and Reginia Otokpa

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country. This is coming on the heels of the incessant cases of kidnapping in almost all conceivable places, murder of innocent people, including policemen, burning down of police stations, correctional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica