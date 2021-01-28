Education

3,000 students benefit from Bayelsa students’ loan scheme – Amaegberi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

More than 3,000 students of Bayelsa State indigenes are said to have benefited from the Bayelsa State Higher Education Students Loan Board scheme in the last one year.
In the same vein, N400 million in loans was said to have  been given out to undergraduate and post graduate students including those pursuing professional programmes.
Executive Secretary of the Board, Michael Amaegberi, disclosed this on Thursday in Yenagoa in a chat with members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ,  Bayelsa State Council who were in his office to know the activities of the board.
He said the board was establish by law by the last administration in the state to cater for indigent students who are pursuing higher education in public universities across the country.
According to the Executive Secretary, the loans amounts which varies according to programmes are interest free, with flexible repayment plans where undergraduate beneficiaries are allowed to begin repayment one year after their mandatory national youth service programme.
Amaegberi said: “Effectively, we started giving out loans in 2020 and between that time and now the total number of students in public universities across Nigeria, over 3000 students cut across diploma, first degree, Masters and doctorate degree programmes.
“While the scheme is a novel one, there is no interest to be paid on the loans. Whenever the student is paying, it is the initial amount given to him/her and they are supposed to start paying back one year after their national youth service.
“We have given out almost N400 million in loans to students and the amount per student varies but the only programmes that we try to keep them at the same level is Masters and doctorate degree programmes.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Judge denies release of teenage girl who was jailed after not doing homework

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 15-year-old Black girl who has been incarcerated in Michigan since mid-May after she failed to do her online schoolwork won’t be returning home, a judge decided Monday, in a case that has stoked outrage that it is emblematic of systemic racism and the criminalization of Black children. Oakland County Judge Mary Ellen Brennan […]
Education

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.   Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated.     She spoke […]
Education

Imo varsity staff protest unpaid salaries, threaten to embark on strike action

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri  

The staff of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri have threatened to embark on industrial action if the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led state government fails to clear the outstanding salary arrears of the university workers.   The workers lamented that 675 of their colleagues and pensioners from the university have not been paid their salaries since […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica