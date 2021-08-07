News

30,000 women to benefit from WINHER Initiative by 2025

The WINHER initiative is targeting both women of colour in Nigeria and in the Diaspora through a project, Max Out, with the aim of reaching out to 30,000 women by 2025. The founder of WINHER Initiative, Mrs. Olori Boye- Ajayi, said that, “The initiative seeks to sensitize and educate women in business on how to look for other opportunities outside Nigeria with a goal of reaching 30,000 women by 2025.” According to her, “The purpose of the four stages of ‘Max Out’ is for these women to build confidence about investing in Nigerian businesses starting from tomorrow (8th of August), for women of colour living in Nigeria, and 15th of August for Diaspora women of colour.”

Ajayi, who is also the President of Borderless Trade Network, said that, “when we started Borderless Trade Network, we did it on the basis that women that participate in international trade, especially here in Nigeria have not been presented with enough opportunities for them to grow. The event afforded the partners, who spoke at separate times was the Honorable Trade and Investment Commissioner of Vanuatu to South Africa and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Olufemi Badejo, said that, “If you educate the girl child, you educate the whole community”, which he would like to achieve through this partnership.

