300,000 children killed in North East, says UNICEF

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says more than 300,000 children have been killed, with over one million displaced in the NorthEast following Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

The Country Director of UNICEF, Mr Peter Hawkins, said in an electronic email yesterday that the European Nation (EU) had finalised arrangements to give children in the warravaged zone psychological treatment.

Hawkins said as children continue to bear the brunt of the 12-year conflict in the area, the EU and UNICEF are working towards providing community-based psychosocial services aimed at improving children’s mental health.

According him, through the EU-funded support to Early Recovery and Resilience Project (ERRP) implemented by UNICEF, no fewer than 5,129 conflict- affected out-of-school children in Borno State are receiving services including mental health support in safe spaces to strengthen their well-being, resilience, literacy skills and self-reliance.

He said the project also supported vulnerable children across Borno with protection and health services, vocational and basic literacy skills, access to justice and security.

Hawkins said under a holistic humanitarian intervention the project has so far provided 15,552 out-of-school children with vocational training; 1,610 with literacy and numeracy skills and 5,194 children enrolled into integrated Qur’anic schools across focus local government areas.

He said a recent Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) needs assessment of conflictaffected children in the North East revealed pervasive psychosocial distress manifesting as high levels of anxiety, suspiciousness, anger, aggressiveness, and hyper-vigilance. Hawkins said “The scars of conflict are real and enduring for children.

Too many children in North-East Nigeria are falling victim to a conflict they did not start. “Attacks against children must stop immediately. In the meantime, we are committed to working with our partners to provide psychosocial and other support to conflict-affected children so they can regain their childhood and restart their lives.’ “Stress and violence have been linked to poor brain development, depression and poor self-esteem, and children exposed to conflict and violence are at risk of long-term mental health and psychosocial issues.”

According to him, UNICEF used psychosocial support to help conflict-affected children manage their emotions, solve problems, deal with crisis, and maintain healthy relationships.

The EU Head of Cooperation, Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, in the statement said addressing the psychosocial well-being and development of children and teachers in conflict situations is an important part of re-establishing education provision and enabling children to reenter schools safely.

The EU-funded programme in Borno State is a component of a three-year 10 million euro European Union Support to Early Recovery and Resilience package to support children, youths, and communities in Borno State.

Also included in the package is the provision of vocational skills and non-formal education to at least 25,000 young people, the construction and rehabilitation of learning centers, and the strengthening of education management information systems.

