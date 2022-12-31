$300,000 Edo PDP Debacle: I didn’t tell Orbih anything, says Shaibu

As the crisis rocking the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State rages, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, yesterday described as a blunt fallacy, the statement credited to the party’s National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih to the effect that he was duped by his principal, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to the tune of $300,000. Chief Orbih had told some PDP chieftains in his Ogbonna country home that Governor Obaseki had lied to the world that he paid leaders of the party before he was accepted to fly the ticket of the party for the 2020 gubernatorial election, which he won.

Orbih further said the Deputy Governor had told him that Obaseki collected the sum of $300,000 from him with a view to transmit the same to the party, which Orbih denied knowledge of. Reacting, the Deputy Governor described the allegation as “absolute false. It has come to my attention that the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has made an absolutely false allegation purporting that I had given the governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the sum of $300,000 to hand over to Orbih as part of some sort of political set-tlement regarding the Edo State chapter of the PDP.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. I want to state without equivocation that no such transaction ever occurred. “It even betrays reasons that I, as Deputy Governor, would have to send the state governor, my boss, on an errand to hand money to a party leader. “It is an aberration of the highest proportion that deserves no contemplation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...