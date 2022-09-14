300,000 expected at Kumuyi’s global crusade in Niger

No fewer than 300,000 persons within and outside Niger State are expected to attend the Global Crusade tagged ‘the God of All Possibilities’ in Minna, the state capital. The six-day crusade being convened by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, would commence on Thursday, September22andwouldcontinue to Tuesday, September 27 at TradeFairComplexinMinna. In an interactive session with journalists, Niger State Overseer of the church, Pastor Shettima Clark Musa, said the global crusade with Pastor Kumuyi has three segments, including the Crusade, Ministers’ Conference and Youth Impact Academy. Shettima Musa said: “By God’s grace, we are planning to have up to 300,000 people at the crusade as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is fully mobilising Christians from all churches to ensure that the programme is a success.”
Related Articles
APC suspends Gbajabiamila’s aide in Osun
Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended a legislative aide to the speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Kolapo Alimi, for alleged anti-party. A letter of suspension signed by leaders of the party in Elerin ‘C’ Ward 09, Erin-Osun, Irepodun South LCDA, under the chairmanship of Alh Adebayo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC: Ngige didn’t nominate Anambra deputy guber candidate
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State chapter, has clarified that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, did not nominate his cousin, Emeka Okafor, as the deputy governorship candidate under the flagship of the party for the November 2021 elections holding in the state. The state’s Publicity Secretary, APC Anambra chapter, Okelo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Turaki’s trial : How N359m was moved from ministry’s account to individual accounts –Witness
A compliance officer with a 2nd Generation Bank, Remigius Ugwu, yesterday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja how the sum of N359 million was moved from Special Duties Ministry’s account and transferred to different accounts. Ugwu made this known while giving his evidence-inchief in the ongoing trial of ex-Minister of Special Duties, Taminu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)