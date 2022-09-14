News

300,000 expected at Kumuyi’s global crusade in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

No fewer than 300,000 persons within and outside Niger State are expected to attend the Global Crusade tagged ‘the God of All Possibilities’ in Minna, the state capital. The six-day crusade being convened by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, would commence on Thursday, September22andwouldcontinue to Tuesday, September 27 at TradeFairComplexinMinna. In an interactive session with journalists, Niger State Overseer of the church, Pastor Shettima Clark Musa, said the global crusade with Pastor Kumuyi has three segments, including the Crusade, Ministers’ Conference and Youth Impact Academy. Shettima Musa said: “By God’s grace, we are planning to have up to 300,000 people at the crusade as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is fully mobilising Christians from all churches to ensure that the programme is a success.”

 

