Kugbo Market Traders Association on Saturday vowed not to let go of a piece of land which Abuja Investment Company Limited, an agency of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is fighting to grab from them.
This is even as the angry traders have cried to the FCT Minister, urging him to stop the agency from trespassing on the land.
President of United Kugbo Market Traders Association for Building Material, Timber, Furniture, Mechanic and Cement, Prince Emeka Egwuekwe, President, said the Market Association had taken the matter to court, and gotten judgment in their favour.
Egwuekwe noted that the traders have all the necessary papers and approval of all the government’s agencies.
He said, “We’re aware of a statement jointly made by Abuja Investment Company Limited and MESOTHO Group Limited, which in our view and under whatever guise, contravened the FCT administration’s stance on land grabbing.

 

