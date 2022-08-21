News

Stephen Olufemi Oni
ILORIN
Kwara State Police Command has dissociated itself from a video already spiralling on Facebook, regarding a protest by some purported policemen over non-payment of one year salary.
A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said the characters that were seen in the video are police special constabularies recruited to complement the operations of community policing, stating that the concept of community policing and recruitment of special constabularies is voluntary in nature since they are not on monthly remuneration like the conventional policemen.
He added: “This much the constabularies were briefed before taking up the job. Besides, the job is not a full time job.
“Due to the complaints of the constabularies regarding non-payment of stipends by the state government, the constabularies were invited for a meeting by the state government on ways by which their complaint could be looked into, hence their invitation to the government house today (Saturday).
“It was surprising that the same set of constabularies after the meeting with agents of the state government could go online with a video claiming that the government was owing them salaries for a year.

 

