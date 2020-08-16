News

$30m debt: Again Reps summon NNPC, Agip, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

 

The House of Representatives committee on Petroleum (Upstream) has for the umpteenth time invited the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip oil Company, Nigeria Content Development Management Board (NCDMB) to appear before it.
The companies are to appear alongside De Coon Services Limited and other JV Partners over the $30 million debt owed the indigenous oil company.
The chairman of the committee, Hon. Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), disclosed this  Abuja.
Recall that De Coon Services Limited had petitioned the House, accusing Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) of refusing to pay over $30 million and N70 million accrued outstanding bills for engineering jobs  executed in a contract it won via tender for the company since 2014, amongst other infractions that are inimical to the terms contained in the contract.
The committee had on July 29, 2020 summoned NAOC, NNPC and Oando, (the other JV partners) to appear on Wednesday, August 12 to explain the discrepancies and their roles in the allegations, however, NCDMB, who were named in the petition had honoured the committee’s invitation for Wednesday 12th August, and its officers were present at the hearing.
But NNPC, Agip oil company among others failed to show up.
Adar in issuing a fresh summons explained that the committee will not relent in its effort in ensuring justice prevails.
He said: “Agip had refused attending the hearing citing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.”

